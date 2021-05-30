Freddy Peralta hits historic strikeout record with the Brewers

The stellar Dominican fourth-year pitcher in the MLB, Freddy peralta, reached a historic and unique mark for a pitcher of the Milwaukee Brewers with the most strikeouts in a total of ten consecutive starts in a season.

Following the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader, Freddy peralta achieved his fifth victory of the current season of MLB in a seven-strikeout start, marking seven or more strikeouts in his last ten consecutive games to become the first pitcher in Los Angeles history. Brewers in achieving these records.

Freddy peralta, began a streak of seven or more strikeouts per start in his second game of the current season MLB on April 6, an action that now becomes a historic milestone for the Dominican and the Los Angeles franchise. Milwaukee Brewers, from your arrival at Big leagues in 1969, becoming known as the Seattle Pilots.

In the aforementioned ten-game streak with records of seven or more strikeouts, Freddy peralta accumulates his five victories of the season, with only one defeat and the other four games without a decision, that without clearly including his first exit of the campaign, but the rest has been a dream world for the Dominican so far in the calendar of MLB.

Freddy Peralta is the first pitcher in @Brewers history to go 10 straight starts with 7+ Ks. pic.twitter.com/RKHgWr8EG9 – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 29, 2021

