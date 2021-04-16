Freddy Galvis homered and joined Acuña Jr. and Sandoval’s party

The Venezuelan Freddy galvis of the Baltimore Orioles joined the party Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Pablo Sandoval connecting home run each of the Big leagues.

Galvis his first homer sounded near the harvest, against the Seattle Mariners. The Infielder punished a throw that left him in the zone of power in the MLB to make her fly through the right field of the Large Suspenders.

Despite his slow start with the tree, Freddy galvis managed to connect his first home run of the season with those of Baltimore. In this way, he joined the feast of Pablo Sandoval Y Ronald Acuña Jr. on the MLB.

These last two have been on in the Big leagues, Sandoval with his third home run as emergent and Acuna Jr. unhooking the league in every Big Show game with the Atlanta Braves.

Without a doubt, the Arepa Power has been on in the last days of the Big leagues where every Venezuelan has shown the Latin accent.