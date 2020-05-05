And before so much flood of information and news ‘not so good’ around the coronavirus or COVID-19 (there as they like to call it), it is also to applaud the attitude of all those people who are facing the situation with an enviable attitude, that even they make you forget problems for a moment. Such is the case of these good men who will surely have laughed out loud at Freddie Mercury in the afterlife.

Let’s start by talking for him Argentine Freddie Mercury. It turns out that in an Argentine neighborhood called 9 de Julio, in Buenos Aires, a man is putting a smile on his face to all his neighbors, because as he himself says: “you have to put a wave on the quarantine”, and that is that the nothing and after a sleepless night watching the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, Javier Schenone, the protagonist of this story, decided to do his own impromptu imitation of the vocalist of Queen, from the balcony of his home. And of course, it has already gone viral.

East ‘Terrace freddie mercuryAs he is already called, he is actually a flavoring salesman and motorcycle lover, and if you are wondering how this whole idea of ​​’reviving’ one of the best singers and performers of all time was born, there you go.

In interview for Infobae, Schenone said that on the third day of the quarantine his head was already exploding with despair, so he spoke with spoke to his yoga teacher to calm down a bit, but did not recover his spirits. “At night I hooked on TV the Bohemian Rapsody movie, when I finished watching it I was left with Freddie’s inflated chest. With the closure I let my mustaches grow, I thought ‘what am I going to shave for,’ ”he said for the aforementioned newspaper.

There the magic began. He says that one night, at approximately two in the morning, sitting on his balcony he let out a loud ‘EEEEO’ from his hoarse chest, and “that was the beginning”. Then, his reappearance was until April 14, and thanks to some improvised elements he had at home (his microphone was a selfie stick) he decided to become Freddie Mercury for a few minutes. “Can you believe I had a jean and a muscular one (tank top) on a chair, it was as if he was sending me a signal“

So, without more or less, he put it on full blast “Another One Bites The Dust“He launched another‘ EEEEO ’, and the most curious came out to see what the hell. “When I finished the presentation, between the dance and the air guitars, I was sweaty and I went to shower. I finish bathing, and I have hundreds of messages from acquaintances in Brazil, England and anonymous commenting on my presentation. I could not believe how in so few minutes the neighbors had viralized the show”

Now, the ‘terrace Freddie Mercury’ has already made his presentation a habit, and aside from being acclaimed by his neighbors every time he does his show, the gratitude for easing the quarantine comes from all over the world. Swork say that Schenone has been a fan of Mr. Mercury since he was little., and the funny thing is that it does give it an air physically, ha.

If you are wondering if he is going to continue with his show once the quarantine is over, he himself said: “the running of the bulls was born and will die with it. Now if the neighbors ask me a lot, I can change my mind ”, to see what happens.

But be careful, because it is not the only one

Too, Spain He already has his own ‘Freddie Mercury from the balcony’ only here he does it from an apartment, but just watch his tremendous performance. As this one makes you want more, right? This man raffled off “I Want To Break Free” with all the same movements and gestures of the eternal.

And not just Spain, but the country of ‘was not penal’, which says, Holland He did not want to be left behind and also did the respective thing. Using a broomstick as a microphone, he snapped on Wembley’s iconic ‘EOS’. Here goes: