Freddie Mercury and his secret that will never be revealed, only one person knows it | Reform

Mary Austin was the big Love from the life of musician Freddie Mercury and the only person who fully knows the biggest secret, which so far has not come to light regarding the death of the singer of Queen.

Mary saves without a doubt hundreds of secrets from one of the best musicians in all history in the world, but there is one in particular that has filled thousands of people with intrigue and if you still don’t know it after knowing it, you will want to know it.

There’s a unique treasure, A secret that has not been revealed and that is quite complicated that it is, because Austin is the only person who knows where the remains of Freddie Mercury are.

After her failure, the woman was responsible for preserve the ashes Queen’s leader and do with them what she wanted.

I knew (the end) was coming. The quality of his life had changed dramatically and he was in more pain every day. He was losing his sight. His body weakened under slight attacks. It was very distressing to see him deteriorate in this way, « Austin said at the time.

It is worth mentioning that he was with Mary for six years, these being the best according to the singer, and he composed one of his greatest hits « Love of My Life ».

I may have all the problems in the world, but I have Mary, and that helps me overcome them … I still see her every day and appreciate her as always, « Mercury said at the time.

It was so much his love and dedication to that woman that he left her mansion in london and the rights for the sale of your music for life, like the royalties from his last movie, being one of the most successful of 2018.

With Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary managed to win more than $ 51 million in royalties for the movie.

But apart from the luxuries, Freddie asked him for something much more special, since as a last request he asked him to be the only one will collect his ashes after her body was cremated and she put them in a private place where no one would ever find them.

Mercury feared more than anything that the place where his remains lay might be vandalized, so he wanted it to be completely protected.

For two years Mary kept them in her own bedroom, but one day she took them and took them to a Secret place where I would keep them for life.

He didn’t want anyone trying to dig him up, as had happened to some famous people. Fans can be deeply obsessive, « Austin said long ago in an interview.

The secret will remain forever under Mary’s knowledge, because not even the musician’s parents know where his remains are.