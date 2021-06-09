Freddie Highmore comes to Spain to rob a bank: Teaser and poster for ‘Way Down’, the latest from Telecinco

Freddie Highmore returns to Spain, the country where he studied for a time, but this time he comes to rob a bank. Well, not him, but the character he plays in ‘Way Down’, a Telecinco Cinema blockbuster that was going to premiere in 2020 but, like so many others, was delayed by the coronavirus. Now we have a new teaser and poster.

This Spanish thriller has been directed by Jaume Balagueró and shot in English and Spanish, and hits theaters on November 12 after passing without pain or glory on the American billboard. Perhaps in our country, where it will undoubtedly have all of Telecinco’s advertising machinery, it will do better.

In ‘Way Down’ an engineer takes advantage of the final of the Soccer World Cup in South Africa in 2010 to rob the bank of Spain, gathering a team of specialists played by a international cast including Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Liam Cunningham, Luis Tosar and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, among others. Jose Coronado Lead the policemen who will try to stop the robbery.

No less than five scriptwriters sign the libretto whose premise inevitably recalls ‘La casa de papel’: Andrés Koppel, Borja González Santaolalla, Rafael Martínez, Michel Gaztambide and Rowan Athale. Freddie Highmore himself is one of the producers of the film.

Synopsis

The Bank of Spain is completely different from any other financial institution. An absolutely impregnable bank. A bank that no one has been able to rob, of which there are no plans, no data, and no one alive who knows what pharaonic engineering was used more than a hundred years ago to build its vault. A real mystery …

But neither the laws of state nor the laws of physics scare Thom Johnson (Freddie Highmore), the brilliant young engineer recruited to find out how to break the secret to access its interior.

The objective is a small treasure that will be deposited in the bank for only ten days. Ten days to discover the secret of the box, ten days to hatch a plan, ten days to prepare the assault, ten days to take advantage of an unrepeatable escape plan, when the long-awaited final of the World Cup in South Africa brings together hundreds of thousands of fans at the gates of the Bank of Spain itself … Ten days to achieve glory … or to end up in prison.