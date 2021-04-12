Freddie Highmore asks to raise awareness about autism – El Sol de México

Actor Freddie Highmore makes visible the strengths of people with autism, through his character of Shaun Murphy in the series The good doctor. For him it has been very interesting to explore his role in depth, because he considers that it is also a way of showing the public that those who have this condition are the same as any other.

“I think there is a stereotype of people with autism that they cannot change, grow, learn. Yes, Shaun has autism, but that does not mean that he cannot be constantly changing, that he learns, grows, matures, and does. therefore, because he has many obstacles and the people around him help him, “Highmore said in an interview shared by the production.

The series (created by David Shore and Daniel Dae Kim) follows the life of Dr. Murphy, who joins the ranks of the San José St. Bonaventure Hospital, amid criticism from some colleagues who reject the idea that a young man with autism can practice medicine. However, with his intelligence and skill he quickly proves them wrong.

The series currently runs 69 episodes, and in 2018 it earned Highmore a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Actor. But beyond the professional achievements, for him it has been very gratifying to see the growth of his character throughout the series.

“I think he already feels more comfortable in the hospital, it’s great to see how now he finds it funny to meet new people or to know why people fall in love. And now he has more facility to express things that were more difficult before, I think he has grown a lot in this time. ”

The actor expressed his wish that through his character the public would stop seeing autism as something strange. “I hope that people can relate to Shaun, and that the world can genuinely live with good people. I think that’s the message, to achieve that attitude.”

The director also announced that from the third installment, which premieres in Mexico tonight at 8:00 p.m. on Canal Sony, a new facet of Shaun will be shown, who will experience love and for the first time will know the dynamics of the dating, as well as some career challenges that will test your knowledge

“Besides the part where you question love and I think we all do at some point, the interesting thing about season three is that the residents will get the opportunity to do their first surgery and we will see how it goes. I think from the Shaun’s perspective is something that he has looked forward to and fought a lot to do in his career and it will likely not go as planned. ”