Fred Willard – the improvised comedy master whose star shone brightest in writer-director Christopher Guest’s satire, making a joke so direct that it wasn’t always clear he was in on the joke – died Friday night in Los Angeles of natural causes, said his agent Mike Eisenstadt. The actor was 86 years old.

Her daughter Hope Willard said on Twitter that the comedian died “peacefully,” adding: “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the end.”

In Waiting for Guffman, the 1996 film that launched him into the mainstream, Willard was an amateur actor from a small town, opposite Catherine O’Hara. In all sincerity, the duo auditioned in matching swimsuits with a Taster’s Choice commercial performing the hit 1973 song Midnight at the Oasis. It was a success.

The film became an instant comedy classic and earned Willard an American comedy award nomination and a Screen Actors Guild award nomination.

“I knew something was wrong when Fred started making lines that weren’t in the play for me,” Guest said in a 2007 television interview. “I didn’t know what to do with it. I said to myself, ‘You’re different.’ “

In 1977, Willard appeared with Martin Mull as the host of a short-lived parody show, Fernwood 2 Night, created by Norman Lear. That led to another brief concert as host of the NBC reality series Real People.

But it was Willard’s mastery of the fake documentary, beginning with the 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap. [Esta es la punción lumbar], which earned him general recognition. In that movie, he played an Air Force officer trying to prove his credibility with a series of jokes worth telling. And although it was years before the film became a cult, Willard had discovered his place.

He spent the 1980s and 1990s jumping on television with some notable recurring parties, including as Mull’s gay partner in Roseanne. That same year, the Oscar-winning comic short film Male Straight Dance Hall appeared.

In Guest’s 2000 comedy Best in Show, Willard had lasting success as a show host. Willard’s impromptu comments to his British co-presenter cousin became one of the film’s highlights. He won an American Comedy Award for his performance.

After that, Willard appeared in high-profile films, including the 2004 Will Ferrell comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its 2013 sequel. He was also the executive director of Buy ‘n’ Large Corp. in the animated film. WALL-E, winner of the Oscar in 2008.

He spent three seasons in CBS hit comedy Everybody Loves Raymond as conservative deputy director of middle school Hank MacDougall, earning three Emmy nominations for the role. And in 2009, Willard became an occasional guest star on the ABC series Modern Family, playing Ty Burrell’s father, Frank, and earning an Emmy nomination in 2010 for the role.

Willard would appear in three more of the guest mockumentals, A Mighty Wind in 2003, For Your Consideration in 2006, and the Netflix movie Mascots in 2016.

In 2012, he was arrested on suspicion of participating in a lewd act at an adult theater in Hollywood. But instead of hiding behind an advertiser, Willard tweeted a review of the adult movie that he was caught watching: “Lousy movie, but the theater would be an excellent racquetball court.” He then came out on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and joked about it. Later he was exonerated from any crime.

In 2016, he formed a group of skits at a small North Hollywood theater called MoHos that performs regularly in Los Angeles.

“That has always been what I liked the most: the sketches,” he told L.A. Weekly in 2016. “Because if the public doesn’t like something, it ends in four or five minutes and you move on to something new.”

Willard will be seen later this month in a recurring role in Steve Carrell’s Net Force series Space Force, in which he will play the father of Carrell’s character.

She is survived by her daughter Hope Willard.

Fred Willard in a scene from Christopher Guest’s fake documentary A Mighty Wind.

(Suzanne Tenner)

