Announced by Fluminense this Sunday, Fred will transform his return to the club into a moment of solidarity during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. He revealed that he is going to cycle from Belo Horizonte, where he is at the moment, to the CT of Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, and will donate a basic basket for each of the approximately 600km traveled. In addition, all fees generated through partnerships will be entirely donated by the player to buy food for families in need. The “Fred’s Tour” starts this Monday.

Forward Fred will make solidary action on his return to Fluminense (Photo: Disclosure)

– It is a remarkable moment for me, I am going back to my house! When we saw the possibility of joining a bigger cause at this moment, helping families in need, I didn’t think twice and decided to go by bike – said Fred, who expects the support of all the fans in the campaign.

– Of course, this is a journey of my return to Fluminense, but the main objective is solidarity, therefore, I would like to count on the support of the fans of all clubs, because the cause is noble, it is from the heart. We will bring love in the form of food to those who have lost hope of better days in times of pandemic, and thank God football has the ability to mobilize so many people so quickly. When the fans come together, wonderful things happen. The goal is to fill a football field with basic baskets and guarantee food on the table of families that are experiencing difficulties – added the player.To not have agglomerations in times that social isolation is recommending, the length of the journey and the player’s location during the “tour” will not be revealed. Even Fred made an appeal for the fans of Fluminense to respect the recommendations of the health authorities and stay at home.

– A request of mine, so that the fans of Fluminense stay at home and show their strength in another way, making the donations they can. We are all looking forward to seeing you in person, but the moment is not yet. Each one doing their part, I pedal, and you help, my arrival at Fluminense’s CT will be forever marked as a moment of joy, unity and solidarity, something unprecedented in the history of world football.

Fred told how the idea of ​​returning to Tricolor came about in this way at a time that Brazil suffers because of COVID-19. The striker also guaranteed that the time will come to fall into the arms of the fans on his return to the club.

– The most important thing is that this idea arose from a desire to make the moment of my arrival in Fluminense something that could make a difference for families in need. The crowd can be carefree, that, when all this is over, we will do something cool to schedule this reunion. It is what I want most, but with the guarantee that everyone will be safe – he said.

Fred included the bicycle in his training on his farm in the interior of Minas Gerais during the quarantine and this project will prove that the initiative has done well for his fitness. In the past three months, the striker cycled frequently, always alongside his fitness coach Jefferson Souza.

