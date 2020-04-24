Fred the Godson, the rapper loses his life at 35 years old | Instagram

Tragic news for the music world on rapper New Yorker Fred the godson He died this Thursday at age 35 from complications of illness.

They were friends of the artist who confirmed his death due to complications with the current disease that is afflicting the entire world on COVID-19, reporting through social networks.

Fredrick Thomas it was his real name however he was known as “Fred the Godson”, was born in the Bronx neighborhood, New York, United States.

Since the beginning of April he had to be hospitalized urgently, this Wednesday he remained in the intensive care unit after a significant fever spike, one of his representatives assured the media.

The rapper suffered from asthma a disease that when contracting the COVID-19 was part of the population at risk because this disease directly affects the lungs was probably the complication he suffered.

Although it is said that his renal function She had been seriously shocked by the complications and before her departure she had presented an improvement in her vital signs as well as her heart, all of this was 24 hours before her death.

“Here I am with this fucking COVID-19. Please, pray for me all!”, He shared last April 6 from his Instagram.

The month started with Fred The Godson announcing that he had a coronavirus and today’s news was his death. He was 35 years old pic.twitter.com/gZ9xi0W9eI – hiiipowerclub (@hiiipowerclub)

April 24, 2020

Her partner and mother of her two children, the makeup artist LeeAnn Jemmott, confirmed to XXL publication the past April 10th that she was sure that Thomas was going to overcome the disease and that he was going to take off his respirator soon, one of the most scarce medical instruments in the United States.

“He is fighting and he is winning,” Jemmot said then. “He has no signs of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected but he has started dialysis to flush toxins out of his blood.”

Unfortunately Fred the godson He did not manage to get ahead due to the disease, in 2011 he was named one of the most outstanding emerging rappers by the specialized magazine XXL, now he is one of the personalities that joins the list of deaths due to this pandemic.

