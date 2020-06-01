Even without the ball rolling, the Fluminense won a gift this Sunday with the announcement of the hiring of the idol Fred. Through a live broadcast on their official channel, Tricolor Carioca officially presented the center forward, who received a welcome from the cast and even called for the return of another fan of the crowd.

In addition to Fred, the club president, Mário Bittencourt, also participated in the broadcast, recalling moments of the player in his first stint at Flu. Several players from the squad, as well as managers, club employees, and coach Odair Hellmann sent special messages to the new hire.

The center forward’s contract is valid until July 21, 2022, and the idea is that Fred will act as an ambassador for Fluminense after the end of the bond. The expectation is that the club will increase the number of partner-fans, and the player took the opportunity to summon the fans and campaign for the return of defender Thiago Silva.

“I will give a tip for you (fans) that comes to mind. We will be a partner-fan, because the president organizes the club right behind Thiago Silva. Thiagão, we are waiting for you”, declared the player.

Fred’s identification with Flu facilitated the negotiation for the return. Bittencourt had already commented that, for the hiring to materialize, the player would need to understand the financial moment of the club. In the live presentation, the tricolor president revealed that this was a decisive factor.

“Looking at what the group has done, understanding that we are all mainly trying to get out of this difficult time of the pandemic, in short, preserving jobs for the least favored people, Fred accepted that as long as there is no Brazilian Championship game, there may be another competition, his remuneration in the employment contract will be two minimum wages, so that he can contribute at this moment with the institution in a time of difficulties that we are going through. “, he revealed.

At the end of the live, Fred thanked the board of Fluminense and gave his words to the fans, promising a lot of dedication on his return.

“I just want to thank the board, the president. The chat made me emotional, remember great moments and I was able to talk a little about our fans, demonstrate the love I have for this shirt and I promise a lot of loyalty, a lot of delivery. our locker room I will give my life for this shirt and for our institution “, he declared.

Fred marked his name in the history of Fluminense between 2009 and 2016. There were 288 games for the club, with 172 goals scored and three achievements that were marked: the Brazilians of 2010 and 2012 and the Carioca of 2012.



