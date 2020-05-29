Fluminense stirred social media on Friday by releasing a video of Fred calling on fans to buy symbolic tickets for the replay of the victory over Palmeiras for Brasileirão 2012, which guaranteed Flu’s fourth title. The broadcast will take place this Sunday, at 4 pm, on TV Globo. There are already more than nine thousand sold so far.

– Hey guys. I’m making this video here for the most supportive fans in the world, the tricolor fans. I know you rocked the last solidary ticket, on Fla-Flu from Renato’s belly goal. It will happen again, with Fluminense x Palmeiras, and the idea is great. I’m going to buy my ticket. I only challenge everyone: let’s rock and pop, let’s pass the collection of the last game! – said the attacker.

In the game mentioned by Fred, Fluminense raised R $ 130 thousand with the approximately 21 thousand tickets sold. At the time, the amount was reverted to purchase basic food baskets for lower-paid employees. This time, the proceeds will be used to pay the salaries of this same group and to adapt the club to the protocols of COVID-19.

Virtual tickets have a value of R $ 4 for members, who will check in normally through the Member Portal – and R $ 9 for non-members, who can purchase tickets on the website fluminensefc.futebolcard.com. The tricolors they buy will win a digital ticket for the match, a special poster and the digital version of the book “Fluminense Tetracampeão – The official book of the conquest”. Each one can buy as many tickets as they want and the member will have the discount applied to the first ticket.

The video further stirred fans on social media. Some even thought that the attacker was being announced. Fred’s return to Laranjeiras is a matter of time, as President Mário Bittencourt has already made clear on some occasions.

