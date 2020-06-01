Madrid, June 1 . .- Violations of the Minimum Life Income (IMV) will be responsible not only for the beneficiaries of the benefit, but also for other family members and other people who may have cooperated, for the sake of fight the black economy.

As detailed in the royal decree-law of the measure approved last Friday by the Government and published by the BOE this Monday, the beneficiaries of the benefit, the members of the coexistence unit and those who have cooperated in their commission will be “responsible through an active or omissionable act without which the infraction would not have been committed “.

In an interview at COPE, the Inclusion Minister, José Luis Escrivá, explained that, when requesting it, the beneficiary must “declare and go through the Tax Agency”, which pushes the formalization of their economic activity and, therefore, Therefore, to avoid the underground economy.

“If an undeclared income creator exists and is detected, the penalties will be extended not only to the beneficiary -of the benefit- but also to the necessary cooperator”, Escrivá has made clear.

The text of the royal decree details the minor, serious and very serious infractions that can be committed, as well as the sanctions that come with it.

Thus, among the very serious ones, the Government includes, among others, the “repeated breach” of the obligation to participate in the inclusion strategies promoted by the Ministry of Social Security or of the conditions “associated with the compatibility of the provision of Income Minimum Life with income from work or economic activity. “

These very serious infractions, the rule details, will be sanctioned with the loss of the benefit for a period of up to six months and when the infractions give rise to the termination of the right, six monthly payments of the benefit must be returned.

Other assumptions are also established in which the National Social Security Institute may decree that you are not entitled to this aid for up to 5 years.

Regarding minor infractions, which includes not providing the documentation and accurate information, they will be sanctioned with a warning from the offending person.

The serious ones – where various assumptions such as lack of documentation, not communicating relevant changes in the situation or not complying with the obligation to participate in the inclusion strategies or in the conditions to make the IMV compatible with other income – will be sanctioned with the loss of the benefit for a period of up to three months.

When these infractions give rise to the extinction of the right, the sanction will consist of the duty to pay three monthly payments.

.