The conservative field of Latin America specifically, but also that of West, he affirmed, happily, that the Bolivarian Wave unleashed by the victory of Hugo Chávez in 1999 was coming to an end, they called it “a change of cycle”, as if it had been an organic process of the societies governed by the left.

As if reality were demonstrating the classic argument that accuses the left of not knowing how to govern because “the theory is very nice, but it never works in practice.” However, the countries of the Bolivarian orbit did not lose the governments in elections. Manuel Zelaya in Honduras suffered a military coup d’état as well as Jean-Bertrand Aristide at Haiti, Dilma Rousseff in Brazil and Fernando Lugo in Paraguay they were stripped of power through modern coups d’etat, based on lawfare. Ecuador suffered the treason of Lenin Moreno, who appeared as the political son of Rafael Correa, and is ruling with his back to the electoral program that he recorded before the people.

There was a time when that “change of cycle” almost materialized in reality. The death of Hugo Chávez, and the subsequent coup d’etat to an, erroneously undervalued, Nicolás Maduro which continues to this day, was a tale of the milkmaid who considered the overthrow of Chavismo to be successful, and consequently together with it those of the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia, being largely dependent on the nation’s oil and other hydrocarbon resources Caribbean.

However Venezuela held out long enough to see the left of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to the government in powerful Mexico, which was a support for the Venezuelan left-wing government beyond doubt, which has allowed not only the maintenance of Nicolás Maduro in power, but the advance of his executive, who has been able to annul Juan Guaidó and enter into dialogue with the opposition, whose agreements are already being applied and positively impacting Venezuelan society.

The point is that the United States, the European Union and the national oligarchies of Latin American countries had believed the discourse of the “change of cycle” until breaking the limits of reality, so that the recovery of the left is not enough to question your change of strategy.

Hence, the US blockade -inhuman regarding the 40,000 deaths caused by him- to Venezuela continues in force when the conditions that were required in the administration’s own account no longer exist. Donald trump: the majority of the International Community supports Nicolás Maduro, Juan Guaidó fails to gather literally 50 people in his calls, there are no massive demonstrations against the government, nor has the army sided with the coup leaders, and even the opposition sits down to speak with Maduro, which implies de facto his recognition as president of Venezuela.

Hence, in the summer of 2018, a coup was attempted against the Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega. Hence today Bolivia a coup d’etat based on the Venezuelan model is tried, only with the “electoral fraud” as its engine instead of the “dictatorship” concept used in Venezuela, and with former President Carlos Mesa in the role of Guaidó, very successful in As for the links with drug trafficking that both have.

The neoliberal account against Bolivian democracy is based on a supposed change in trend after a delay in the last minutes. An argument supported by the Organization of American States, which for several years has been folded to the interests of the US turnist governments, even more so than when the Americans founded it during the Cold War to prevent the expansion of Soviet communism in Latin America.

However, the reality is that there has been no change in trend, but rather a consolidation of it. Evo Morales was touching 46% and Carlos Mesa 37% before the turning point indicated by the oligarchy in its media.

That turning point, which they said was 11% of the votes or 13% depending on the desire to misinform who expressed it, was actually 17%, because the media of the conservative camp did not know, or did not want to know it, or, what is worse, they knew it and deceived their audiences on purpose, passing the data of the transmitted acts as verified acts (already counted).

That 17% was from the Bolivian rural area, which, due to its geographical situation and the country’s infrastructure, takes longer to arrive. That area is where Evo Morales more support preserves. From there, there were 850,000 votes to count, of which Morales only had to obtain 250,000 to win the first round, something very simple, since if he had achieved 46% including the areas where he had the least support, get a average above 30% where he is most loved, politically speaking, it was a no-brainer.

These data have not been part of the information in the mainstream media, nor in the OAS electoral analysis, which have stolen the context to manipulate against the Bolivian elections, opening the coup scene against Evo Morales, constitutional president of Bolivia. Reality breaks the “cycle change” expected by the right, which still insists on applying a strategy designed for a scenario that is outdated by time.

