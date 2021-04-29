“Fraud”, Come La Alegría in trouble, all to win Today | Instagram

In its attempt to surpass the Hoy Program and be crowned as the morning star of Mexico, Venga La Alegría has been seen to be very committed in recent weeks since this would be the second time that viewers have pointed them out as a “fraud” in networks. social.

All this was presented because the morning of Aztec TV announced that they would have Mi Banda El Mexicano in their program and they asked their audience to prepare to enjoy Ramito de Violetas, one of their greatest hits.

However, viewers were greatly disappointed when they realized that the band Come the joy He was presenting, it was not that of the beloved Casimiro Zamudio and it was other people who interpreted his music in the forum.

It may interest you: Does he resign live ?, Galilea Montijo can not do it anymore with Hoy

The audience expressed their annoyance at the confusion, since it was evidently made to think that it would be Zamudio who presented himself, but who did it was someone who also belonged to said group.

What VLA He did not clarify is that Mi Banda el Mexicano suffered a break a few years ago, from which two groups emerged that currently are: Mi Banda el Mexicano by Germán Román and Mi Banda el Mexicano by Casimiro Zamudio.

It may interest you: Encontronazo between Laura Bozzo and Lolita Cortés in Programa Hoy

Zamudio has once again increased his success after taking up some of his greatest successes to make music videos with a new style, which mark the integration of his son Alan Zamudio as the voice of the group.

The young man quickly captured the attention of the public with his dance and charisma and has even become a trend with memes and others. However, he has taken it with the best attitude and demonstrated the desire he has to continue with the legend of his father in Mi Banda El Mexicano.

It may interest you: “I’m afraid”, Raúl Araiza gets affectionate with a man

It should be noted that a few days ago, Venga La Alegría received very negative comments on social networks since they announced that they would have John Cena in their program; However, what the competition of the Today Program did not clarify is that it would only be a brief interview by videoconference that El Capi Pérez had had with the famous actor to talk about the most recent Fast and Furious movie.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The audience pointed out that they expected the former fighter to appear on the program and be part of the dynamics and others, not that they would only see him for a few seconds and through a video call, which they considered a fraud.