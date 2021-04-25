Fratricidal duel between Lyon and Lille in the race for Ligue 1

04/25/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Roger Payró

Four contenders for the title in France and two of them meet in a fratricidal duel tonight. Lille want to regain the lead that PSG has provisionally taken away from him, but for this he must conquer Parc OL.

There a Lyon awaits him, which is the one with the worst, although that may change if he knocks down the ‘bulldogs’, which they will be able to count on Renato Sanches and Jérémy Pied as confirmed by his coach Christophe Galtier. Lyon, meanwhile, still does not have Kadewere while Aouar will be there but is not expected from the start.

Those of Rudi Garcia do not come with too high morale after falling in the Cup quarters against him Monaco, precisely the other one involved in the fight for Ligue 1. Those of the Principality will try to put pressure winning in the visit to an Angers installed in the middle zone and already virtually saved.

Probable lineups:

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Toko Ekambi, Paqueta, Depay; Slimani.

Lille: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Renato Sanches, Bamba; Jonathan David, Yilmaz.

Referee: François Letexier.

Hour: 21.00

___________

Angers: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas, Capelle; Thioub, Mangani, Coulibaly, Bobichon, Pereira Lage; Bahoken.

Monaco: Lecomte; Sidibe, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland.

Referee: Hakim Ben El Hadj.

Hour: 17.05