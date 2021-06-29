Frasier will return with a new season very soon

The legendary Frasier series ended in 2004, but now they are preparing the great return of the beloved character played by Kelsey Grammer.

After being a luxury secondary in the series Cheers (1984 – 1993) for 10 years, the character of Frasier Crane landed a very successful spin-off that ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. It will now return to the platform Paramount + and it seems that they are retouching the story scripts so that the fans like it a lot.

In a recent interview, the actor Kelsey Grammer who played Frasier Crane For so long, he has confirmed when we will see the epic return.

“Well, we don’t really have a date when we’re going to start filming. We’re still breaking the story a bit, we’re polishing up now. When will we see Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year ”.

Kelsey Grammer was very excited about the return:

“We believe that we are going to get most of the actors from the original Frasier series back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m pretty sure they will return… We have a story to tell, which can actually be told with or without. them, honestly, but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all of their lives in their third act, and that’s my hope. “

So it would be great if they came back David hyde pierce (Niles Crane), Jane leeves (Daphne Moon) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle). Although unfortunately the actor John mahoney who played the father of Frasier and Niles, passed away in 2018. The original series was about a psychiatrist who had a successful radio show, it will be interesting to see how this character adapts to the current era. Will you now have a podcast or a YouTube channel? We will see it next year.

Currently these comebacks are becoming fashionable, from Will & Grace, Dexter, The X Files, the Friends reunion or the return of Frasier, they are getting together fans who are looking for some nostalgia.