The band Franz Ferdinand will offer a live to relax you this afternoon on the occasion of releasing his new self-titled album and make his fans enjoy a little in this quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 2001, Franz Ferdinand It is an indie rock band, they have released five albums of their own and one in collaboration.

He has you well covered this afternoon so you can have a very good time relaxing in these difficult days of social isolation.

As part of a series of virtual listening parties organized by Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, the band formed in Glasgow, Scotland will be the star of today’s session (March 24).

Sharing in a list the albums that would be playing simultaneously, Burges announced that the album that we will listen to together today is nothing more and nothing less than the self-titled debut album Franz Ferdinand.

The “Live Party” should start playing the discs at 16:00 hours, you must have your Twitter account at hand.

Through this social network, you can send questions to Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos), who along with more members of the band and Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess), they will be answering them live using the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.

You already know the members of the group

Alex Kapranos: lead vocals, lead guitar and keyboards, Bob Hardy: bass, Dino Bardot: Guitar, Julian Corrie: Guitar, backing vocals and keyboards, Paul thomson: drums, percussions, choirs and occasionally guitar. He was previously in the group Nick McCarthy: rhythm guitar, keyboards and backing vocals.

Although they have some years in the industry they have only won eight awards, in 2004, 2005 and 2006, on their official Instagram account they have one hundred and ninety-three thousand followers.

