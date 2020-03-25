Franz Ferdinand has you covered well this afternoon so you can have a very good time relaxing in these difficult days of social isolation. As part of a series of virtual listening parties organized by Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, the band formed in Glasgow, Scotland will be the star of today’s session (March 24). Sharing in a list the albums that would be playing simultaneously, Burges announced that the album that we will listen to together today is nothing more and nothing less than Franz Ferdinand’s self-titled debut album.

All fans around the world who want to join these parties, should start playing the records at 4:00 p.m. This time, there is a lot of fury to listen together with Kapranos the album with which they were presented to the world. In addition to playing the album on the dot of 16:00, it is important that you have your Twitter account open at hand. Through this social network, you can send questions to Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos), who along with more members of the band and Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess), will be answering them live using the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.

“The first time I saw Franz Ferdinand was in 2003 (at the Africa Center in London),” said Burgess, announcing Kapranos as his special guest. “We look forward to your listening party tonight at 10 p.m. GMT. Play the vinyl, CD or album as Kapranos guides us step by step ”. So now you know, today is too late to listen to Franz Ferdinand, and ask that question to the band that they have always wanted to ask…

I first saw @Franz_Ferdinand waaaaaay back in 2003 (at the Africa Center in London). Looking forward to their listening party tonight at 10pm GMT

Play the vinyl, CD or stream the album as @alkapranos guides us through track by track https://t.co/CuLLUMrwJa pic.twitter.com/KBhLIzMOrc

