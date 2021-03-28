Frantic tie between Rosales and Zárate in Ecatepec

MEXICO – Electrifying duels and many emotions, was what was experienced on Saturday night at the Hacienda Nueva Vida addiction control clinic, in Ecatepec, the fight that took place the night was that of Luis “Chapulín” Rosales and Jorge Sánchez Zárate, who tied in eight dramatic rounds in the bantamweight division.

The beginning of the actions was volcanic. There was no study round, both boxers came out to deal with everything, Zárate came out so revolutionized that he was penalized by one point when he hit the neck of the “Chapulín”.

Having that point discounted, Jorge concentrated and with a hook sent Luis Ángel to the canvas, who did not give credit and was incredulous, all that in the very first round.

From then on, Rosales and Zárate engaged in blows of all combinations; “Chapulín” already looked with his left eye closed and Jorge was slowing down before the exhausting skirmish, which was cardiac. In the end, the judges voted 76-74 for Jorge; 78-72 for Rosales and 74-74, ending in a well-deserved draw for both.

“I will propose the fight as one of the best of the year within our jurisdiction, without a doubt,” said Commissioner Luis Medina, of the Boxing Commission of the State of Mexico.

The national super welterweight champion, Ricardo Bañuelos knocked out Carlos Granados in seven rounds, at the very 154 pounds, without the champion’s scepter being at stake; in another match, Judith Vivanco won an eight-round unanimous decision over Jessica Rangel, at minimum weight.

The union between the promoters Silva Boxing and Divided Decision, was that they presented high-power fights, such as that of the same left-handed Yair Mora Deval, who with his power of fists made him no longer go out to fight at the beginning of the sixth round to a brave Marco Antonio Ponce, in featherweight.

Moisés Sixto effectively knocked out Iván Silva, at bantamweight, in the first round; Andrés Terán TKO in two rounds over Kevin Rodríguez, at bantamweight; the policeman and boxer Denzel Magaña won a unanimous decision to Omar Lina, in super lightweight; Jonathan Castillo beat Benigno Luna by TKO in two rounds in super lightweight; and Alan Rosas also defeated Chritopher Garcia by TKO in three rounds.

More emotions are coming

Aarón Silva and Alejandro Reyes, who are mainly responsible for putting together such an exciting evening, reported that the next show will be on April 24 at the same venue, where the former national champions of welterweight and super lightweight, respectively, Luis “Coto” Vidales and César Soriano Júnior, will go into action. They will repeat on the same poster, Moisés Sixto, Alan Rosas, Jonathan Castillo, and there will be the returns of Iván “Motorcito” Salazar and Luz Elena Argüello.

