Fransisco Lindor doesn’t like getting boo’d by Mets fans

New York Mets shortstop continues to face boos from the home fans thanks to his rough start and he doesn’t like it at all.

Few players in baseball this season have faced more booing than Francisco Lindor.

It’s not just your run-of-the-mill booing on road trips. Lindor gets booed at home in New York on a daily basis.

“Getting booed sucks, man,” Lindor said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “It’s not fun. It’s a lonely feeling, especially when it’s your home crowd. “

Lindor added he understands that fans just want to see their team do well.

“They want results, and so do I. I want the results more than they do,” he said.

Booing won’t help Francisco Lindor get out of his slump

The funny thing is the Mets are doing okay at this moment. They’ve won four in a row and sit 25-20 in first place in the NL East. They’re 3.5 games ahead of the Phillies and Braves despite major injury woes.

That doesn’t change the fact that Lindor has been terrible, batting .185 / .290 / .268 after the Mets traded for him and gave him a huge contract.

The thing about booing is it accomplishes very little when a home team’s fans do it to one of their own. Boos by opposing teams might rev up the ultra-competitive, but Lindor isn’t going to swing better because Mets fans are jeering. He’s not going to rebuild his confidence when his own fans are tearing him down.

Making a player who is in a new city with a new ball club feel more lonely doesn’t seem like the wisest approach.

Then again, frustration isn’t always rational. There aren’t many constructive ways the fans can voice their displeasure.

Lindor will just have to deal. The fans will have to hope he comes out of this stretch eventually.