Franmil Reyes left the Royals on the field with a kilometer-long home run

The slugger Franmil Reyes left the Kansas City Royals on the field with a super aggressive three-run home run in the MLB.

Through the game of the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals, Franmil Reyes went to bat with two runners in scoring position, 2 outs and the count at 1-0. The Dominican deposited it 436 feet away and 107 miles, to drive in three runs and beat the rival.

Now the Dominican is hitting 278. with 14 homers, 38 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, 25 runs scored and 45 hits in 45 games. Reyes came to the Indians with Yasiel Puig from the Sna Diego Padres, he is being one of the offensive pillars of that team, which is battling for a pass to the playoffs.

It is no secret to anyone that if it weren’t for that injury he had Franmil Reyes in May, his name was among the home run leaders by pace. After his return he adds 3 home runs, the latter was to give the victory 7 runs by 4 to his team.