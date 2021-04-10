Franmil Reyes home runs twice with home runs over 400 feet

The Dominican slugger belonging to the Cleveland Indians on the MLB, Franmil Reyes he put together a super game on Friday night, recording a game where he hit two home runs over 400 feet.

In the victory of the Indians 4-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, Franmil Reyes hit the fairway twice, leaving Tigers pitchers under threat with a combined two-homer performance over 400 feet, who had come into the game with just one home run recorded at the start of the season. MLB.

Franmil Reyes In his first appearance to the batter’s box in the game, he faced pitcher Derek Holland, who after a turn of five pitches managed to make contact with a sinker at 94 miles per hour, registering a first home run in the game with distance of 409 feet, who also brought running back Eddie Rosario to the plate from first base.

After singling in his second appearance to the batter’s box in the game, Franmil Reyes He returned to the plate for the sixth inning, the turn where he combined his second home run in the game, this time making contact to center field, a hit that took distance 446 feet, who responded to a four-seam straight throw with a speed of 94 miles per hour by pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Total, Franmil Reyes recorded a 4-3 performance, only failing in his last appearance to the batter’s box in the eighth inning, who had two homers and a single in the game, a performance that meant the most offensive by any player from Cleveland Indians in the game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, where the Indians defeated the Tigers 4-1.

The Cleveland Indians fruit of his victory on Friday, leaving on the blackboard his second game won at the start of the season of MLB, who registered a 2-3 record in the first dates of the current season, ending the four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, a group referred to who had been victorious in the first three games between them.

First homer by Franmil Reyes:

