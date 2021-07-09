Franmil Reyes cuts Indians’ losing streak

07/09/2021 at 08:08 CEST

.

Dominican designated hitter Franmil Reyes responded with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning that allowed the Cleveland Indians stop a nine-game losing streak by beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4. The victory allowed the Cleveland Indians to get back on the winning track and overcome their worst losing streak under manager Terry Francona. After Royals manager Mike Matheny decided that reliever Greg Holland (2-4) would walk to dangerous third baseman José Ramírez to put runners on first and second, Reyes made him pay with his board to the seats. from left field. The homerun, fourteenth of the season for Reyes, sparked an effusive celebration from the Indians, who desperately needed a win after suffering a series of injuries.

Prior to Reyes’ home run, Puerto Rican catcher Roberto Pérez also pulled the ball out of the park with two running backs in the eighth inning to give the Indians new life. Perez’s home run, who was 4-1 with three RBIs and a score, off Scott Barlow put Cleveland ahead 4-3. But the celebration came brief after Santana, who played 10 seasons with the Indians before signing with Kansas City last winter, hit his second home run of the day. Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana has blown the wall twice for the Royals, including a game-tying cannon in the ninth inning off James Karinchak (5-2) who turned out to be the winning pitcher after missing the save. Second baseman Hunter Dozier also blew the wall for the Royals, a solo homer.

First baseman Bobby Bradley also hit a home run for the Indians, who won for the first time since July 28 and avoided extending their worst string of losses since losing 11 in a row in 2012.

Dominican Sanó decides in favor of the Twins

Dominican first baseman Miguel Sanó and wide receiver Ryan Jeffers hit home runs and the Minnesota Twins capitalized on changing a decision with the help of instant replay to score three times in the seventh inning and beat Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ home run with one out in the fifth inning was Minnesota’s first running back off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó opened the seventh inning with his fifteenth homer of the season, after he blew the wall off Skubal (5-8) to tie the score at 3-3.

Right fielder Max Kepler just hit an infield single and center back Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to complete a double play, but Celestino got into the first game safe. The Twins requested a review and were correct in showing that Puerto Rican second baseman Willi Castro removed his foot from the pad prematurely, keeping Kepler at second. After a sacrifice bunt, reliever Jose Cisnero hit a wild pitch that sent Kepler to the register with the lead run. Second baseman Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly.

Starter JA Happ (5-4) allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings for the win. Tyler Duffey retired the eighth in order and Taylor Rogers made his eighth save in 10 chances. Left fielder Eric Haase hit a two-run home run for Detroit, which was coming off four wins in its last five games.

Dom Núñez puts the opportune bat and winner with the Rockies

The Hispanic receiver Dom Núñez contributed single and pair of doubles that helped the Colorado Rockies to avoid the sweep in the three-game series against the team with the worst record in the majors, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who beat 9-3. The Rockies posted just their seventh win in 40 road games this season. At home they have a 31-17 record. Núñez started the day with just .159 batting. He scored twice, produced a run and traded a walk. Venezuelan right fielder Yonathan Daza drove in two touchdowns and third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a pair of singles and hit the register twice.

Second baseman Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were attempting to sweep a three-game series for the first time from April 20-22 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Starter Chi Chi González (3-5) allowed three earned runs and six hits in five innings of work to clinch the victory. On offense he had an RBI single.

The Rockies scored twice in the sixth inning against reliever Jordan Weems (0-1) to take a 4-3 lead and then rang another four times in the seventh to secure the victory.

Rookie Logan Gilbert silences the Yankees

Rookie starter Logan Gilbert surprised with a great work from the mound and silenced the New York Yankees who lost 4-0 to the Seattle Mariners. After two days in a row of watching their starting pitcher get punished from the start of the actions, the Mariners found the magic of Gilbert’s pitches, who completed the first clean inning and from then on everything was brilliant. Gilbert pitched one-hitter over seven innings in the best start to his young career, and third baseman Kyle Seager and second baseman Dylan Moore each hit home runs that helped his cause.

Seattle rescued the final game of the three-game series against the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the best promise the Mariners have among their pitchers. Gilbert was dominant, allowing his only running back on designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s double in opening the second inning. First baseman Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees ran out of runners against Gilbert. The young pitcher made his mark at 3-2 after setting a career-high eight strikeouts and retired his last 18 batters he faced.

Relievers Paul Sewald struck out a pair in the eighth and Kendall Graveman closed out with a hit in the ninth, extending the streak to 22 consecutive retired batters before hitting second baseman DJ LeMahieu with a pitch. New York was limited to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019 against the Tampa Bay Rays and fell to 3-8 when it was going to make a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery (3-4) pitched well except for the two home runs he gave up. Montgomery pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine opposing batters.

Gilbert is the first Mariners pitcher to pitch at least seven innings, strike out at least eight, not walk and allow one or fewer hits since Félix Hernández’s perfect game in 2012. According to the Stathead database, Gilbert is the 17th pitcher under 25 years old since 1990, when the statistics began to be published, who achieves those numbers and the first since the Venezuelan starter Germán Márquez of the Colorado Rockies in 2019.