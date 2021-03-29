Frankie Muniz, the protagonist of ‘Malcolm’ is already a father and is “1000% obsessed” with his baby

Actor Frankie Muniz, known for starring in the series Malcolm in the Middle in the 2000s, He has been a father for the first time with his partner, Paige Price.

The actor has now published the first photos of him together with his baby, which he took just a few days ago and has revealed the little one’s name: Mauz Mosley.

“World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22 at 11:15 AM”, announced the actor, who assured that this was the moment in his life that “changed forever.”

“I have been slow to publish this because I was 1000% obsessed with him and I have already strived to make every moment I live on earth the best it can be, “said the proud father.

“I was very excited the other day as I reflected on how lucky I was to be the most amazing wife and now the most amazing son and I thought that all I want from now on is to make the world a better place for them, “said Frankie Muniz on his Instagram account.

“I have even chosen to give up my motorcycles and continue listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit “, advanced the actor, who is currently away from the spotlight.

He and his wife are the owners of Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, a company that produces olive oil and derivatives in Jackson, Wyoming.