Frankie Kazarian added to the AEW Casino Ladder Match. We also bring you the card for the AEW Dark program on Tuesday May 19.

Frankie Kazarian added to AEW Casino Ladder Match

AEW has announced a new name for the Casino Ladder Match next May 23 at the PPV, Double or Nothing.

The fighter announced this time is Frankie Kazarian, who curiously will meet in this combat with his partner from SCU, Scorpio Sky who is also announced for this combat. Kazarian’s name is the seventh confirmed fighter for this match, and now only two more fighters remain to be known.

The other fighters that are announced besides Kazarian and Scorpio Sky are Colt Cabana, Darby Allin, Fenix, Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy. As we have already mentioned, the winner of the match will get a shot at the AEW title.

AEW Dark Show Card May 19

AEW announced in a tweet this afternoon the undercard for the AEW Dark show to be broadcast on YouTube this Tuesday, May 19, and which, like last week, will feature 9 matches.

Dani Jordyn vs Hikaru Shida

Clucth Adams vs QT Marshall

Jason Cade vs Marko Stunt

Musa & Lee Johnson vs Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

Shawn Dean vs Fenix

Jon Cruz vs Luther

Ryan Rembrandt & Mike Reed vs Private Party

Alan Angels vs Sammy Guevara

Serpentico vs Darby Allin

If you thought last week’s episode of #AEW Dark was stacked.

Wait till you see what we have for you this coming Tuesday! Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e / 6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/F1VomXco7J – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 16, 2020

Wrestling planet brings you the latest AEW News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of AEW in Spanish.