Frankie Edgar, the opponent that Ali Abdelaziz suggests for Sean O’Malley

When going up to 6 – 1 over the octagon in the past UFC 264, Sean O’Malley took advantage of his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to (finally) challenge well placed fighters within the ranking. Among them, Dominick Cruz, Rob font and even the champion, Petr Yan.

However, the CEO of Dominance MMA, Ali abdelaziz, believes the division prospect should be tested against the former Livianos champion, Frankie edgar.

“He challenged everyone but Frankie, and I kind of gave him a tip online on fight week,” the controversial rep told MMA Junkie. «I like the boy. It receives a lot of criticism. I think he’s a good boy, but Frankie is in the top 5. If you want to be in the top 5 to compete with the best, put yourself to the test. Frankie Edgar is going to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.

As Abdelaziz suggested in his tweet a fight between Edgar and O’Malley at Madison Square Garden, the manager acknowledged that there is a good chance the 39-year-old veteran will return for a fight in New York.

“I spoke with Sean (Shelby), and that’s the plan,” he confirmed. “He said he was going to find someone to fight Frankie at MSG, and when Sean says something he always delivers.”

Despite making his Bantamweight debut with a fierce split decision win over Pedro Munhoz, Edgar suffered the fastest loss of his career as he was knocked out in 28 seconds by Cory Sandhagen last February.

