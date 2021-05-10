Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and the consolidation of Disney + ‘s first LGTBQ couple

‘With love, Victor’ was not chaste and pure enough to be part of the main Disney + catalog, but the Disney streaming platform does have an openly LGTBQ partner in one of its main series. Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini broke barriers, at least inside the mouse house, like Carlos and Seb in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’.

The spin-off of the successful ‘High School Musical’ was one of the first “Disney + Originals”, and although it has undoubtedly changed the lives of its protagonists, they have had to live it from their homes because of the pandemic. Joe Serafini, who plays Seb, prefers to view him optimistically: “I am so thankful that we were able to work on the series while the world was turned upside down.“.

Although it is a small step for Disney, having an openly gay partner in a series associated with one of its biggest franchises is tremendously important. The actors also see it that way, as Frankie A. Rodriguez explains: “Everything that we have received directly and has not been more than love and support, it is very exciting, being part of the story is very exciting. Those messages that say ‘if I had seen this as a child, I feel that I would have felt less alone’. It’s those things that put into perspective show us how important this is. If it changes people’s lives, it’s amazing“In this second season, once the couple is formed, we will see them deal with a real relationship:” In the first season we saw them find themselves in the theater club and in this season we see them figuring out how to be in a relationship in general, “advances Joe Serafini.

‘Beauty and the Beast’, but make it different

This time the musical that the theater club is going to do is not ‘High School Musical 2’ but ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Joe Serafini explains that we will be surprised how the songs of the classic are integrated “not only in the rehearsal scenes but also with how they relate to the character who sings them and his personal journey.” We will also find very curious decisions in the casting of the work. In this regard, Serafini says: “I think there is room for everyone in the world. I think it’s about time and it’s very exciting to watch, I feel like it brings a new life to these characters, so I think that only good things can come from non-traditional castings. Look at me, I played Sharpay!“.

The second season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ premieres on Disney + on Friday, May 14.