Frank Warren announces a new gala with the European Super Bantamweight Championship

It seems that Queenberry Promotions, Frank Warren’s company, is recovering normality, after a second part of 2020 and the beginning of this year with less activity than other direct competitors.

Apart from the next evening on July 24 with Joe Joyce against Carlos Takam and Spanish presence with Ezequiel Gurría, they have now announced a new date to target, August 28 in Birmingham.

The event will be headed by the European Super Bantamweight Championship, which in turn is British and Commonwealth, between Jason cunningham (29-6, 6 KO) as continental monarch and Brad Foster (14-0-2, 5 KO), which contributes the other two belts to the, in a way, unification.

There will be another great fight facing at the edge of the superlight Akeem Ennis-Brown (14-0, 1 KO) and Sam maxwell (15-0, 11 KO), for the British and Commonwealth titles of the former. The champion will also compete for the British super feather sash. Anthony Cacace (18-1, 7 KO) and the contender Leon woodstock (12-2, 5 KO), apart from the presence of other big domestic names like Anthony Yarde Y Liam davies.

We are very happy that one of the great promoters of world boxing is able to organize high-quality shows on a regular basis again.