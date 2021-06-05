Frank Vogel’s situation on his time as Lakers manager

The manager of the Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel is currently in a situation with team management in the NBA.

Frank vogel whether you have had additional conversations with Angels lakers: “I really prefer that those conversations remain private… Obviously, I love being here. I love this organization ”.

The coach Frank vogel clearly said that he loves being on the team of Angels lakers to handle them in the NBA.

Here the data:

Frank Vogel on if he’s had extension talks with the Lakers: “I really just prefer for those conversations to remain private. … Obviously, I love it here. I love this organization. “ – Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 4, 2021

The team of Angels lakers was not eliminated for lack of a manager obviously, but played plays that escaped his hands in the NBA.

For example in game number 6 of the series of the Playoffs Against the Phoenix Suns, their part was the painted zone and he didn’t give much priority to his players in that zone.