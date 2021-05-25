Frank Vogel revealed LeBron James status after tremendous fall

It is no secret that in this situation, the superstar of the NBA, Lebron James, is not completely healthy. He recently returned from a long stint on the sidelines with a minor ankle injury, and has since taken a few hits in the last two games.

The Lakers coach, Frank vogel, has provided a timely update on the injuries of Lebron James before Los Angeles’ Game 2 math crown against the Phoenix Suns in LA NBA And unsurprisingly, even his coach understands that James is playing despite the pain:

“In an ideal situation, you have a few more weeks to completely put it behind us,” he said. Frank vogel. Through Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “But he is moving too well in most situations and I approach the game as a healthy player and I understand that there will be a handful of plays where that seems to limit him.”

The most convenient thing here is that it does not seem that Lebron James have to drop out due to your current injuries. After all, it’s the playoffs and only a major injury would prevent James from preparing for the Lakers.