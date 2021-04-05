Frank Vogel gives pessimistic injury update on Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, # 3, Los Angeles Lakers, (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers fans hoping for an Anthony Davis return in the near future will be disappointed by head coach Frank Vogel’s latest update.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough time since star forward Anthony Davis went down with a right calf strain on Feb. 14. Since that day, the Lakers have gone 10-12 and are tumbling down the Western Conference standings. For those following Davis’ status hoping that he will return soon, head coach Frank Vogel has some bad news for you.

Following the Lakers’ 104-86 loss to the crosstown Clippers, Vogel said that Davis is still “a ways away” from making his return to the court.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (calf strain) is still “a ways away” from returning. Tuesday will mark seven weeks since Davis’ last appearance for the Lakers. – Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) April 4, 2021

Lakers: Anthony Davis still nowhere near a return from right calf strain

This is the last thing Lakers fans wanted to hear, especially with there being a little over a month remaining in the regular-season. It certainly does not help that the team is also dealing with other injuries to their big-name players.

During a March 20 game against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James suffered a high right ankle sprain and is still weeks away from returning as of this writing. The Lakers hoped they would fill the star-powered void left in the lineup by signing center Andre Drummond to a contract for the remainder of the season. Instead, Drummond has missed the past two games after suffering a bruised right big toe in his Lakers debut against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Wednesday.

Prior to suffering his calf injury, Davis averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals through 23 games, all the while shooting 53.3-percent from the field.

With this pessimistic update from Vogel, Lakers fans should not expect Davis to suit up anytime soon. The team will have to continue fighting forward without their stars and try to hold onto a playoff berth.