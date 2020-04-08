But how big is this naughty Devil from the Valencian rock scene from Levante, at moments like these that we are all living as if it were a sweaty nightmare, as if this was not really happening and it was a bad dream. Artists like Frank Suz They are more necessary than ever for their power of evasion, their desire to have fun and offer great entertainment and their, let no one forget! innate ability and ‘expanded’ vision to denounce everything that is not being done without hair on language. Well, today I bring you a world first since Last Friday our protagonist released a new video clip defending the theme “Revolution”. Stop by to tell you a little bit about him and enjoy it to the fullest …

The new video clip has already been the fourth (there is nothing!) Since Inferno (2019), the debut of Frank Suz, saw the light at the end of the year. after the clip of the same name “Inferno” the landlord followed “No country for old men” in a rigorous and economical sequence shot, to finish off the extremely curved assembly of the clip L.N.D.L.M.C. (“The Night of the Hot Dead”) which perfectly summed up his debut in style in 16 Tons Valencian. But Mr. Suz he cannot sit still, he is another born a workaholic ’, a productive and ingenious guy who does not stop offering and offering entertainment both on social networks and on YouTube and the time has come to continue waging war with his new visual creature.

I think there’s no need to talk about music, HERE you have the review of the album if you want to illustrate yourself musically although, as I said, the roll Prong it’s brutal thanks to that choppy riff that plucks Yannick. Turning to talk about visual imagery, well, it is clear that the video clip is a clear tribute to the 80’s, to that time when, being very young, VHS reigned (the visual texture is evident) and the ‘Arcade’ with machines Arcadian so they did, simulating the beginning of Stranger Things II with Frank Suz got into the role of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and with himself Lane Lazy (Jolly Joker) Accompanied by the ‘Creature from the Black Lake’, the story tells us one of those typical afternoons in which we went with our 25 pesetas coins to spend our rooms playing Double Dragon, Street Fighter, Galaga, Altered Beast and many others. Our protagonist starts to play … her own game! until something happens that gets him directly into the game being chased by one of the furry creatures who just want to take him away at once. But that doesn’t happen heh heh …

The clip was shot a year ago by Kaos Studio in the Ibi Vintage Arcade, as well as the game created for the occasion has been run by Devilish Games. That you enjoy it … because there will be a second part !!! …

As I did not speak at the time of L.N.D.L.M.C., at least I leave you here the video so you can check that Frank Suz, Yannick, Alex Rayder and Insidius triumphed on their debut in early February in the 16 Tons of Valencia…