New gift in confinement of my beloved Frank Suz !!!. Not content with having already published a whopping seven video clips in just over six months of life that his solo project has … is that in just one month he has scored three !!!. It is noted that the confinement, which is already beginning to loosen little by little (let’s not be in a hurry!), Speeds up the mind and above all that acidic, twisted and sarcastic neuron that our protagonist of today presumes. Well, last Sunday the mischievous little devil once again surprised both locals and strangers by making a ‘brand of the house’ video clip with a very personal cover of the landmark Sinister Total “Peoples of the World Extinct” as suitable as one would expect in these uncertain times that they run. Go ‘to the other side’ to smell more sulfur …

And well, the adaptation to the Frank Suz sound should not have cost him too much, the industrial cabaret prevails with that riffhage so Revolting Cocks / White Zombie and those loops so industrial. But it is that, above all, it has been the sea of ​​result counting on the collaboration of luxury guests as special as Pau Monteagudo (Corazones Eléctricos, Uzzhuaïa) to the choirs imposing their sublime vocal timbre and Eloy Ibáñez (Doctor Voltage) setting the tone from the riff pole. Obviously the ‘solo’ corresponded to Mr. Suz with his mastery over his Hammond. Brutal. The visual invoice is as Serie ‘B’ as it has already accustomed us among spiders, circus paraphernalia, those imperfections in the film and that capricious montage of choppy movements that give it that sinister, horny and dark touch. Impossible to say more, this has to be enjoyed because Frank is in a state of artistic and creative grace. Few characters from the underworld are doing so much and so well to make mortals make all the chaos that surrounds us more bearable …

