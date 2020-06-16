Frank Reyes will return to the radio starting next Friday, June 19, with the song « How to forget you », which featured the arrangements of Camilo Bencosme.

The theme is an adaptation of the ballad by the Mexican group Tentación and was recorded by Reyes in 2016, to the rhythm of bachata, and included in the album « Devuélveme mi libertad », but this time it received a musical treatment appropriate to the new times.

« How to forget you » will replace « I Decided », which has positioned itself at the top of the charts of the main tropical radio stations in the Dominican Republic, according to the promoters of the artist.

The cut « I decided », which has a video clip directed by Alberto Zayas, has been broadcast in the main Dominican media and on digital platforms with a large public flow.

The artist’s office reported that Reyes is preparing his new bachata record proposal with the quality that characterizes him and that « his audience will soon be able to enjoy it nationally and internationally. »