Frank Mir fell by unanimous decision in his boxing debut and reacted to Oscar de la Hoya’s comments

Photo / Triller Fight Club

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir made his boxing debut against Steve Cunningham in one of the preliminary fights on the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul pay-per-view card, in a new edition of the promoter’s Fight Club. Triller entertainment show that was held in Atlanta this past Saturday night.

In a fight that went 6 rounds, Cunningham was clearly the more prolific puncher, hitting Mir at will with his right hand on both the head and the body. When the final chime was heard, the judges scored the fight 60-54, 60-54 and 58-56 in a unanimous decision in favor of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, who earns his first win since 2017.

Beyond what happened in the evening between the boxers, people on social networks spoke of who was the commentator of the fights, Oscar de la Hoya, who in the opinion of the fans, was under the influence of substances.

Then it was Mir himself who reacted to what happened on his twitter network: Regarding the comment during my fight last night. I could be angry and I could laugh too, but addiction is not a joke, I know. I sincerely hope that those around Oscar will provide him with the help he needs. He was a great champion and ambassador of boxing. I would like to think that it can be again », the former UFC ironized.

Regarding the commentary during my fight last night.

I could be angry and I could laugh too but addiction is no joke, I know.

I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs. He was a great champion & ambassador for boxing. I’d like to think he can be again. pic.twitter.com/mXihmyOI0l – Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 18, 2021

At 41, Mir had previously signed a contract to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships before signing the deal to face Cunningham in a boxing match. It’s unclear if Mir still plans to prove himself in bare-knuckle fights, but he managed to lead a former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion to the decision this Saturday night.