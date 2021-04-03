Frank Lampard would have a difficult proposal to reject

The surprising elimination of the English Selection at the U21 Euro Cup, in the group stage, it could mean a new opportunity for former Chelsea manager and legend Frank Lampard, since he would be in charge of taking the reins of the youth group.

According to the British newspaper, ‘Daily Mail’, the English Federation would be analyzing giving the reins of the team to Lampard, who made clear during his time with the London team, his great work with the academy.

Likewise, the newspaper indicates that the Federation has him in a long-term project, such as that of Gareth Southgate, who was technical director in that category before commanding the Senior National Team.

England U21 could take an expected turn beyond achieving a qualifying to the limit. Although the team led by Aidy Boothroyd can still sneak into the next phase of the tournament, the coach's contract expires this summer and Frank Lampard is on the prowl.

England believes that Lampard can take the reins of the team in the future, considering that they have one of their best generations in recent years, remembering that a few years ago they won the European, U-17 and U-20 World Cup.