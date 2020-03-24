Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson, Adelaide Kane to accompany Bruce Willis in ‘Cosmic Sin’

Va Deadline report that Frank Grillo (‘Captain America: Civil War’), Luke Wilson (‘Knowing Evil’) and Adelaide Kane (‘The Purge. Night of the Beasts’) have joined Bruce Willis (‘ RED 2 ‘) as protagonists of the science-fiction film, ‘Cosmic Sin’.

‘Cosmic Sin’ follows the story of a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species arrives on earth. Housed in a futuristic human society, this breed has the power to infect and seize human hosts.

Also starring WWE star C.J. Perry, Lochlyn Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee, the film is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake, with Large himself doing the work of producer. Saban Films has obtained the rights to the project for distribution in the United States.