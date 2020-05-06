The professional career of Frank Gore, which will almost certainly end one day in Canton, will soon pass through New York. The seemingly eternal runner reached a one-year deal Tuesday with the JNew York ets.

Gore, who turns 37 on Thursday, is third on the all-time list of runners with the most yards. He reached 15,269 and passed Barry Sanders last year when he was with Buffalo.

In the Jets, Gore will complement a backfield that includes Le’Veon Bell and La’Mical Perine, selected in the fourth round of the draft. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal, originally reported by ESPN.

Gore himself made a change to his Twitter account to show the Jets emblem. “It really is a blessing! Come on Jets! Always striving, “he wrote.

New York had not yet announced the signing, which will mark Gore’s encounter with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami during 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco, when Gase was an offensive assistant.

Gore, who is considered by many to be a future Hall of Famer, is only behind Emmitt Smith’s 18,355 yards and Walter Payton’s 16,726 yards on the list of history’s best running backs. NFL.

Last season, with Buffalo, Gore had the lowest numbers of his career, with 599 yards and 3.6 carries over 16 duels. He shared the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary.

The veteran made two touchdown carries and caught 13 passes for 100 yards. But Gore won’t be responsible for all the hauling in New York, something Bell did have to do last season in his first year with the Jets.

Bell ran for 789 yards, after missing a season with Pittsburgh in the middle of a contract dispute. However, he averaged 3.2 yards per carry, the lowest number of his career.

5x Pro Bowler.

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

