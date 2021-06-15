Frank de Boer’s comeback

06/15/2021 at 5:05 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Frank de Boer began his time at the helm of the Dutch national team on the wrong foot: he had to replace Ronald Koeman, who had done a great job. It was neither the second nor the third option (Rijkaard and Bosz rejected the offer), came from stringing failures at Inter, Crystal Palace and Atlanta and his first results were disappointing.

All this contributed to create a climate of mistrust and even mockery around his figure that, however, seems to have dissipated after the 3-2 against Ukraine.

“The wave of criticism and complaints about 3-5-2 have stopped, at least for now & rdquor ;, confirms Teun Buis, a journalist for ‘Voetbal Primeur’.

“The fans are once again connected to the team, especially thanks to the start of the game against Ukraine [siete disparos a puerta en los primeros diez minutos] and although there is some concern about goals conceded, I think this match could be a turning point for De Boer & rdquor ;.

“The match against Ukraine was promising & rdquor ;, admits Martijn Krabbendam, from ‘Voetbal International’, “But perhaps it is too early to draw conclusions. The 3-5-2 did not quite convince, but De Boer must be recognized that he is an unpredictable coach in every way, and capable of surprising the rival. We’ll see what happens against higher-level rivals & rdquor ;, he points out.

Less doubts

The Netherlands came to the European Championship shrouded in doubt, after two rather mediocre friendlies against Scotland and Georgia. But his opening minutes of the tournament were spectacular, with seven shots on target in the first ten minutes of the game and a great physical display.

The dutch fans, who were reunited with their team live, returned home satisfied with their team and hopeful to return to the Netherlands among the best in Europe, as in their victory in the 1988 tournament.

Communication problems

One of De Boer’s unfinished business has to do with communication: before the European Championship he mistook Quincy Promes for Queency Menig, a young player from Twente.

He also said that Van de Beek would arrive at the Eurocup with more than 4,000 minutes in his legs, when in reality the United player was only a starter during the season. He had confused him with Klaassen (Ajax), who does reach the Eurocup after having started with his team.