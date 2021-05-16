Frank Darabont criticizes Hollywood for rejecting his script based on a Stanley Kubrick project

Frank Darabont stands out in the film industry as one of the filmmakers behind great films such as Unexpected Miracles – 80% or Dreams Of Freedom – 87%, someone who worked on stories whose reach is long-lived and passed down to posterity as works of worship loaded with meaning. But right now the director is infuriated with Hollywood. For Post Mortem with Mick Garris (via MovieWeb), Darabont talks about a script based on a Stanley Kubrick story that no studio wanted to produce; the artist denounces the folly of Hollywood to continue developing empty products and not films with universal impact.

In addition to the aforementioned movies, Darabont is popular in the industry for titles like The Majestic, Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86% and La Niebla – 73%. He is also famous for being one of the creators of The Walking Dead – 92%, the AMC series based on the Robert Kirkman comic that has been around for so long on the small screen. Frank has a great resume, but now reveals that the best project of his life was going to come with the script he wrote based on a work of Kubrick but that never took shape due to the refusal of the studies. Here his words:

I spent the last year writing a script. And I know when I’m getting a project right or not. He was hitting everything. It is a magnificent project based on a treatment that Stanley Kubrick wrote in the late 1950s: an incredible Civil War piece. It is a very significant script and [cuando] I finished, I said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.’ We tried to sell it and we didn’t have a single meeting. Ridley Scott was one of the producers! And it was this Kubrick idea that he developed together with Shelby Foote, a prominent Civil War historian.

The filmmaker even mentioned the work of Marvel Studios, a company that for more than ten years has been dedicated to mass producing superhero films, and that absolutely all have the same style and do not represent any challenge for the audience. Darabont is outraged that content is now being produced so carelessly without actually having a major impact on art:

They’re making superhero movies, Marvel movies. They’re doing things for 12-year-old comic book collectors. Are they making more movies, really? My thesis is this: it was the art form of the 20th century. But now in the 21st century, it’s just another place for distraction. It’s one of a thousand different ways that audience and audience can be distracted. You can find good stuff, absolutely, and a lot of good writing emigrated to television. Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul ended up being crown jewels of great television writing, for example. But you know what? There used to be three chains and a handful of little local stations! Now it’s 10,000 stations!

The director talks again about the value of series and movies and thinks that although there is too much content ahead, there are works like Breaking Bad – 81% and Better Call Saul – 100% that go beyond the conventional and become ambitious and cult titles: “Do you know what happens when you keep printing money? It loses its value. I wonder, with this massive tsunami of content … is it possible that something really counts? It’s possible? Or are we now just part of all the noise? ” It is clear that the Hollywood industry has changed quite a bit, and that even ten years ago things were very different from what they are today.

