Frank Bruno thinks Fury will beat Joshua

The former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has wanted to give his opinion on a possible fight between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua.

The Briton, one of the standouts in the category in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is also looking forward to the long-awaited fight.

“As for the Fury vs. Joshua, Fury is a favorite for me. He’s a very dangerous guy because he doesn’t care who is in front of him. He is a much better fighter than people realize. He can move, he can hit and he knows how to handle his rivals. Anthony Joshua is also very hungry, but he still has a lot to learn. He needs a little more discipline and I don’t know how he lost to that guy, Andy Ruiz Jr. I have nothing against Joshua, but Fury is a very underrated guy. “declared Frank Bruno.