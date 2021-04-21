Frank Beltre will return to EXATLON or not ?: confusing message

Telemundo Frank Beltre

Frank Beltre has not yet spoken openly about the reasons that led to his being expelled from the fifth season of EXATLON, but since last Monday, when he reappeared in networks with a very short video, he has been releasing comments that have many of his followers confused .

In the video, where he said that for now he would not talk about what happened to get him to leave the Telemundo program, he initially assured that there were chances of being reintegrated into the competition, which left his fans with hope of seeing him again in Dominican lands .

There, without specifically mentioning the drug issue that various spoilers and social networks point out as the reason that led to the EXATLON production expelling him from the competition, the athlete insisted that everything negative that has been said about him does not It’s true. In passing, he mentioned that neither Telemundo nor anyone else is trying to keep quiet to clean his image, as he insisted that his image is clean.

And this Tuesday, Frank Beltre returned to communicate with his followers on social networks and hinted that he is ready to continue being a winner and not a loser.

This was understood by the fans of the Dominican, who shared a photograph in which he looks very good, with a casual look, with which he launched a phrase from the famous musical theme “The winner”, by singer Nicky Jam.

“There is no one to land the phoenix with God. @nickyjam ”, was the comment with which Frank summarized the feeling that is currently moving him, when the EXATLON followers are waiting for the new events that the show brings in the coming days. Some believe perhaps, judging by the advances that Beltre continues to give, that his presumed return to the program could be seen.

Others on the contrary, analyzing in depth some verses of the song from which Beltre took the phrase he shared, consider that perhaps the athlete feels that he is currently like the Phoenix, and hopes to be reborn from its ashes, as the legend says.

“I fell and got up because I wanted to

I feel hard, I feel strong without biceps

There is no one to land the phoenix with God “

The one aside from the Nicky Jam issue that Beltre took the phrase from, insists on talking about someone who manages to get up from the floor.

“Since I already fell

I’m not afraid anymore

Whatever comes

I feel like a winner

My time has come

I give thanks to God

I always had the faith

And that’s why it happened “

Only Beltre knows the meaning of the phrase he shared on Instagram, but the truth is that as long as he does not speak directly, his fans will continue to be confused.

Some keep their illusions of a return intact and others criticize it.

“I know you will return. God will give you that opportunity, come on courage “,” That is the attitude and without God we are nothing. Blessings. ” God bless you always ”, were some of the supportive comments made to Beltre.

Likewise, others threw darts at him for the handling he has given to the whole situation surrounding his expulsion: “With all due respect. The spoilers page was not the one who invented or started you banning. They were people from the production and you know it. You have always been supported and thrown into production, but next time, analyze first before making comments that other people tell you, ”said a netizen referring to the athlete’s publication.

“Beltré when you have the opportunity to speak the truth, speak it without fear. As a Dominican I tell you that it is the best. I know the ranch where the athletes are and you were there, not only you but also those from Mexico. I’m sure you’re free from all that, but you have to clarify “and” Nobody landed you 😂😂😂😂 you fell alone. Beltre, there is no money in the world, let him buy DIGNITY !!! Leave the circus now ”, commented other followers of the show.

LAST MOMENT- WERE IT APPROPRIATE TO RAISE RATING? THIS IS REVEALED IN EXATLON UNITED STATES2021-04-18T17: 44: 48Z

The new comment of the athlete expelled from EXATLON arises just when theories have begun to gain strength in networks that indicate that the expulsions and suspensions of several athletes could have been a move of the program to increase ratings, something that for now is nothing more than a rumor from the internet and youtubers.

