Frank Beltre Why did you get expelled from EXATLON?

Several days after the abrupt expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, along with the suspension of six other athletes from the fifth season of Exatlon United States, after an apparent breach of contract, which resulted in a serious foul and forced the competency program to take action.

In addition to Denisse and Frank, the other athletes who received a three-day suspension are: Rafael Soriano, Ana Parra, Eric Alejandro “Showtime”, Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, Norma Palafox and Nathalia Sánchez.

In parallel to this, Exatlon United States in its fifth edition continues to make history with never-before-seen prizes and more than a million dollars in cash with the aim of forever changing the lives of these young warriors, ready to do anything to achieve glory.

From the expulsion, the silence

After the presenter Frederik Oldenburg, on April 11, gave the news and confirmed the rumor that had spread for several days on different fan portals about the expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, together with the suspension of the other athletes , indicating that Exatlon United States had “very strict” rules, social networks have not stopped formulating different hypotheses about what would really have happened in the arenas of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, which takes place in the Republic Dominican, but on the part of the athletes in the competition. Outside of it, a total secrecy has been maintained that could change very soon.

“La Pantera” Denisse Novoa said recently, through her Instagram profile that as soon as “next Thursday”, which would be April 15, she would do a live session to chat with her hundreds of thousands of followers, with whom she She was very grateful and assured that she owed them an explanation to put an end to the rumors and answer so many questions that have arisen.

In the case of Frank Beltre, who had remained completely silent, the situation was different until yesterday, April 13, when he said that during the weekend, between April 16 and 18, he would do another session live, because he recognizes that his followers have many questions and wants to answer them all.

After so many days of incessant rumors and unofficial comments, the two protagonists of the greatest controversy in the history of the five seasons of Exatlon United States, “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, and “El Tanque” Frank Beltre, emblematic participants of Team Contendientes and Team Famosos, respectively, will show their faces to clarify everything.

Injured, reinforcements and two SUVs

To complement the expulsion and suspension of the athletes, week 11 had intense heart attack competitions, two SUVs in a single episode for the first time in the history of the program, new reinforcements and replacements and a lot of adrenaline in what is shaping up to be one of the more intense and difficult seasons, something that after the fourth edition, which was plagued by the global pandemic of COVID-19, and the resignation of its then presenter Erasmo Provenza, seemed impossible.

