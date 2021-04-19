Frank Beltre breaks the silence: Are they returning to EXATLON?

Telemundo Frank Beltre

Wow, they have been a controversial few weeks in the fifth season of Exatlon United States. Since several fan portals, including this medium, we reported that Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre had been expelled from the competition and six other athletes temporarily suspended for having committed a serious offense, the comments have not stopped. The protagonists of all the controversy, Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre remained silent until recently, when both athletes decided to have live sessions through their respective social networks, where they promised to “clarify” what happened, and answer the questions of the followers.

Denisse Novoa: More Questions Than Answers

The Mexican athlete, known as “La Pantera” was the first to raise her voice. From the garden of her house in Miami, Denisse Novoa faced so many rumors, in a live session where the greatest constant was the ambiguity, and also the forcefulness to refer that she would never use illicit substances as so much has been said, since it is considered a very healthy girl, and she would never attack herself like that.

Denisse also indicated very briefly that on a personal level she is going through a very complex family situation, and that her return from Exatlon United States should definitely have happened because now was the time to be with her family and that things were definitely happening. for a reason.

It was striking that during Novoa’s live session, the former presenter of the competition for its first four seasons, Erasmo Provenza, joined the conversation and asked several times to be part of the conversation with Denisse, but she ignored at her request, which was also joined by hundreds of the girl’s followers.

Frank Beltre: Challenging

It was the turn of the other protagonist. Despite having said that he would also do a live session, explaining everything that happened and giving his face to the followers of Exatlon United States, the Dominican of Team Famosos, Frank Beltre, in fact connected live through his profile of Instagram, but it was only to say that he would not make any disclosure, and that he preferred to remain silent since there is still the possibility that both he, and Denisse Novoa, will return to the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

In addition to this, and with an obvious attitude of defiance, Frank Beltre denied at all times the accusations that he had been caught with illicit substances, and was very blunt in assuring that the only opinion that mattered to him was of the four women in his life: His mother his sisters and his niece.

On this the comments have not been made wait, some followers of the video that we will share below consider that the best that could happen is that the Dominican did not return to the competition, since he was already expelled, while others cannot hide the emotion before him eventual return of these emblematic participants of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

