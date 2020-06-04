It was on November 20, 1975 that the voice of Francisco Franco was extinguished forever in Spain, a dictator and military man who ruled the Iberian country after the Civil War that ended with a coup in 1936.

The truth is that during his tenure, the caudillo was very related to King Juan Carlos I, so a podcast called XRey, which recounts the life of the monarch, it included the digitized voice of the ruling despot.

In the fourth chapter of this Spotify program, the voice of the dictator is recreated with artificial intelligence reading the letter written to Juan de Borbón, father of the King Emeritus, communicating the decision to propose Juan Carlos as his successor in the Head of State.

Those responsible for doing this kind of recreation of Franco’s voice was Vicomtech, a company specialized in artificial intelligence based in San Sebastián.

At first, "we searched for no less than 20 hours of audios", they assured on the Explica.co site from Vicomtech. However, "the difficulty of finding audios in good condition, clean of noise and in the narrative style that was sought, made the model had to be generated with just 6 hours, composed mainly of Christmas speeches by the dictator".

The AI ​​was so bad in this case that the creators of Franco's digitized voice took advantage in a special episode to make the dictator sing the popular song La Macarena (from minute 13:47).

Álvaro de Cózar, journalist and producer of the podcast, commented that “a team of experts has processed more than 10 hours of speeches delivered by Franco to extract all the characteristics related to his style of speaking, phonetics, intonation and cadence. This knowledge has served to train a voice synthesis model that allows the text to be converted into speech and to hear the dictator’s digital voice for the first time. ”

