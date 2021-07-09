Franco Troyansky already has a debut date with Atlas FC

The Rojinegros del Atlas come from losing a goal to zero against Club América in a friendly match prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, where the Argentine forward Franco Troyansky He did not debut, but everything indicates that he will do so against Dorados de Sinaloa.

According to information from Alberto Ávalos, Troyansky will debut with Atlas in the friendly match that Atlas will have against Dorados de Sinaloa this weekend in Guadalajara, after losing 1-0 to América.

“After the friendly against América, Atlas returned to Guadalajara. This weekend they face Dorados and Franco Troyansky will be able to have activity there. ”, Revealed Ávalos.

In his last campaign with San Lorenzo, Franco Troyansky played a total of 15 matches between the League Cup, the Copa Libertadores and the South American Cup, in which he scored two goals and one assist.

For now, in the Atlas it seems that they will not have more reinforcements for Apertura 2021, after they could not retain Renato Ibarra for the next campaign.

