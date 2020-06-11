The delegate of the Government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has indicated before the head of the Investigating Court number 51 of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, and to questions from the magistrate herself, that received no indication or recommendation to allow or prohibit the March 8 demonstration in Madrid.

During his statement as accused of an alleged crime of administrative trespass, the socialist leader – who is the secretary general of the PSOE in Madrid -, has answered questions that have been asked by all the parties present in the judicial proceeding held this Wednesday, reiterating on several occasions that he is not competent in matters of Health and that he never had at his disposal information on the evolution of the covid-19, according to legal sources have indicated to Europa Press.

At the end of his statement before the magistrate, and after questions from the numerous journalists who were waiting for him at the door of the Madrid courthouse building, the Government delegate stated that “there was no element that led him to prohibit the exercise of a fundamental right “as was the feminist demonstration, and his performance as government delegate in this matter was always in accordance with the law and the recommendations of the experts on the evolution of the pandemic.

In fact, during his statement, which has lasted about an hour and a half, he has insisted that had no documentary evidence of the perception of the risk of the coronavirus until March 9. This would contrast with the thesis defended by the Government Delegation, which, after being requested by the judge to notify what was the first “indication, alert or news” about the coronavirus that the agency received, has assured that “there is no receipt of health communications prior to March 14, 2020, “when the state of alarm was declared.

In this sense, in response to the popular accusation José María Mena Consumers and Users Association, who asked him about how it is possible that 8-M would be allowed if the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the health crisis a pandemic on January 30, Franco has specified that the data is wrong because he declared himself as such on March 11, the sources consulted have pointed out.

KNOWLEDGE OF THE OCCUPATIONAL RISK PREVENTION PROTOCOL

Also, to influence when the severity of the health crisis was known, the Government delegate has been asked by the internal email that the Department of Occupational Risk Prevention of the Government Delegation sent to all workers on March 2 indicating the measure of maintaining social distance of at least 1 meter.

Franco has defended that on those dates he did not know the message, which attached the security protocol drawn up on February 28, according to the legal sources consulted. Said document has certain relevance in the case, since it has served for the Civil Guard to conclude in its last report that the Government Delegation had been aware of “the risks related to covid-19” since “mid-February”.

Franco accused of various popular accusations in relation to the actions of his department during the days prior to the declaration of the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic, despite warnings of the risk of contagion.