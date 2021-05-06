Franco resigns, Gabilondo resigns to be a deputy and a manager takes the reins

The socialist debacle in the 4-M elections has left the party headless in the Community of Madrid: On Thursday afternoon, its general secretary, José Manuel Franco, resigned, and its candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, announced that he would not collect his minutes in the Assembly. With this panorama, a management commission will assume the reins of the party and the parliamentary group will have to choose a spokesperson capable of facing both Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) and the rise of Más Madrid, who will lead the opposition in the Chamber.

The first movement was the resignation of Franco, leader of the Madrid Socialists since 2017, who resigned so that “the bad result in the elections of the Community of Madrid is not used to attack the Socialist Party and the Government of Spain“, as reported by the party in a note. His resignation came after accumulating critical voices demanding that someone assume responsibilities and just 24 hours after, before the party’s Executive in Madrid, Franco refused to take a step back.

At a press conference in Ferraz, the Secretary of the Federal Organization, José Luis Ábalos, thanked Franco “for his loyalty, his commitment and his work,” and argued that resigns to “not condition” the “new time” which opens for the PSOE in Madrid. The party is now in the hands of a management commission, whose composition will be known soon, and which will lead the Madrid federation until the next Congress is called.

The Organization secretary also confirmed that Gabilondo – admitted this Thursday for a mild heart problem – will not collect his deputy certificate in the Assembly, and praised the candidate, who “assumed the candidacy at a very difficult time in 2015”, who won in 2019 and who “took up again” the challenge of attending an electoral process when Ayuso decided to advance the elections.

A climate of hatred and a “singular” Madrid

Ábalos also outlined a first diagnosis of the reasons that have led the PSOE to mark its historical minimum, leaving 13 deputies and more than ten voting points in the Community, to the point of being surprised by Mónica García. In the party’s opinion, the “climate of tension” and “hatred” has marked the campaign and has made it difficult to articulate the debate around programmatic proposals.

He also alluded to the “fatigue” generated by the restrictions derived from the pandemic. and to the “singular characteristics” of Madrid, which he defined as a “great city accustomed to bustle, leisure, with a lot of traffic” and a significant weight of the service sector. “Other issues are valued that in other cities do not have the same impact,” he said.

Asked about the tone of the socialist opposition to Ayuso, given that many voices within the party have demanded in recent times more forcefulness against the Madrid presidentÁbalos replied that the PSOE’s opposition was “loyal”, as appropriate in a pandemic context. “The PSOE has not made an opposition to wear down the PP because we felt co-responsible for managing the fight against the pandemic. We could not ask for a loyal opposition [a nivel estatal, al PP] and do that in the Community of Madrid “, he justified.

The Government does not take for granted

The PSOE, in any case, rejects “extrapolating the results to the rest of Spain”, something that in his opinion would mean “confusing the wishes” of the right “with the reality” of the country. The Socialists consider that the elections were clearly “circumscribed” to Madrid, which has a “unique structure”, and they insist that the blow of the candidacy led by Gabilondo “is not going to condition the policy of the Government of Spain.” On the other hand, the Socialists do believe that the “liquidation of the political project” of Ciudadanos has been certified, “propitiated” by the PP’s strategy of “swallowing” the formation of Inés Arrimadas.