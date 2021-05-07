Franco, president of the CSD, resigns as general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid

05/06/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

José Manuel Franco, current president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), has resigned as general secretary of the PSOE-M after the debacle of the regional elections of May 4 in the Community of Madrid, in which the party obtained the worst result in its history, socialist sources have informed Efe.

In these elections, the PSOE lost 13 seats, going from 37 to 24, and was second only to the PP and More Madrid, which advanced it in votes.

The resignation takes place the same day that the Federal Executive of the PSOE meets and one day after the meeting of the Regional Executive, which recognized the poor electoral results but did not propose organic changes or the replacement of Ángel Gabilondo as spokesperson in the Assembly from Madrid.