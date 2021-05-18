Franco Battiato, the singer-songwriter who wanted to see us dance

Franco Battiato was an Italian singer-songwriter and composer, born in Ionia, Catania (Sicily), Italy, in 1947. Battiato published many of his hits in Spain and in Spanish, but I want to see you dance was perhaps one of the most remembered, along with Center of gravity permamente or La Estación de los Amores.

Son of a trucker, at 18 he moved to the Italian peninsula, after his father died.

In Milan he connected with music and recorded his first single album in 1967, of which he sold 100,000 copies. In 1968 he participated in Un disco para el verano, the most popular contest of the time, with the song Bella ragazza. A year later, 1969, he entered the world of computers and synthesizers and entered fully into experimental music.

In 1971 he recorded his first LP duration Fetus; and a year later, Polution. Those who followed: Sulle corde di Aries (1973), Clic (1974), M.Elle le ‘Gladiator’ (1975).

In 1975 studies classical music and performs compositions for piano and he took out Battiato (1976), Juke box (1977), L’Egitto prima delle sabbie (1978) (Egypt before the dawn) – with which he won the Stockhausen Prize for piano composition in 1978 – until in 1979 he signed by the record company EMI with which he released that year L’era del ginghiale bianco (The era of the white boar, that it was a total failure, as evidenced by the fact that it only sold 15,000 copies.

He continued to publish records during the eighties with the presentation in 1980 of “Patriots”, an album of which he sold 50,000 copies. But it was in 1981 when the musician sought greater contact with the public And, for this, he oriented his music towards a more commercial line by releasing La voce del padrone, his first full-length album from this stage, which became an unprecedented success in Italy: one million copies sold. From this album he released a Spanish version that year (The voice of his master). After L’Arca di Noe (1982) and Orizzonti Perduti (1983), he recorded Mondi lontanissimi (1985) and Echoes of sufi dande –In Spain Ecos de dances sufi (1985), with which he obtained a gold record-.

In 1984 there was a record silence for the musician. He composed, during this time, an opera called Genesis 1.11, about creation and death from a non-religious point of view. The opera premiered in the spring of 1986 at the Teatro Regio in Parma and released the album in 1987 (Genersi). In September and October 1986, he visited Spain, and performed in Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Madrid.

In 1987 he released only in Spain the LP entitled Nomada, with which he achieved great success (200,000 records sold) and for which he received a double platinum album in November 1988. At the same double platinum award ceremony, Battiato presented his album Fisiognomica in Spain.

Half a “monk” and half a singer, he has among his favorite readings San Juan de la Cruz and Santa Teresa. In this work he included the theme Mesopotamia. The eighties ended with the release on the Italian market of Giubbe Rosse (1989). This was followed by Benvenuto Cellini in 1990.

In November 1991 he presented the album Come un camello in una grondaia (Like a camel in a gutter) in the Roman auditorium of Santa Cecilia, in which he compiled classic adaptations by Wagner, Beethoven, Berlioz or Brahms. With this album, he moves away from his works available to the general public and in it he attacks Italian political corruption and Saddam Hussein.

In June 1992 the Rome Opera his second opera, titled Gilgamesh. Composed of two acts and based on the myth of the Sumerian hero.

His next classic premiere was the Archaic Mass, which premiered in 1993 in the Basilica of Assisi, although he had composed it around 1987 and whose album appeared in 1994 and continued throughout the nineties he presented the albums: Caffe’de la Paix (1994), L’ombrelo e la macchina da cucire (1995), Shadow, light (1996), a compilation Battiato (1996) – also in Spain-, L’emboscata (1996) (La amboscada, en España, presented in February 1997). In the latter he enters the world of guitar composition. Prior to La amboscada, he had been devoted to music for the play Il cavaliere dall intelletto.

His album Gommafacca, presented after the summer of 1998, soon reached the top of the sales “ranking” in Italy. In 2001 he edited Ferro battuto (Forged Iron) an album in which the leader of the Simple Minds group, Jum kerr, with whom he sings as a duet and Mercedes Sosa and with which it was presented in Spain in October 2001 in two only concerts that he gave at the Albéniz Theater; the following year, in April 2002, he repeated a Spanish tour this time in eight cities.

He has also composed music for the ballet of Maggio Fiorentino (2000), after he made in September 1999 a foray as an actor in the theatrical adaptation of the musical Igor Stravinsky’s story of a soldier to play the devil. Together with Edouardo de Angelis and Franceso de Gregori they form what has become known as the School of Genoa. Battiato declares that he tries to be faithful to his Sicilian roots, an island dominated for several centuries by the Arabs, while at the same time framing his songs in the Mediterranean culture.

He debuted as a film director and screenwriter in 2002 with a play based on the island of Sicily, with the memories of childhood and youth, Along with music and metaphysics, some of the autobiographical aspects included in Perduto amor, he works as a filmmaker for the Italian singer-songwriter.

He premieres in the Catalan capital Perduto Amor, his first film foray that he has presented amid praise to the Spanish Government for having withdrawn its troops from Iraq.

In June 2004 he prepares his second feature film, which will be dedicated to the last days of the life of the musician Ludwig van Beethoven,

He released Ferro battuto in 2002 and temporarily put his own composition on hold to recreate old songs for the second time, mostly from the sixties, on a new album. With songs that he performed on the Barcelona stage and Madrid with the tribute of having to resort to their successes of the eighties.

To Madrid returned to Spain in December 2005 where I perform at the Teatro Real in Madrid to offer a symphonic concert with a repertoire that mixes the traditional and the own.

And in 2007 presented Il vuoto at the Barcelona Auditorium (the void), his latest album, in a concert that he held on September 27 at the Auditori de Barcelona and which was repeated two days later at the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid.

The Last concert held by the artist dates back to September 17, 2017, at the Roman Theater of Catania and later his tour had to be suspended for health reasons. Shortly before the official retirement, in August 2019, his latest album, We’ll Be Back Again, was released.